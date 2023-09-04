The Emirates FA Cup draw has been announced as Suffolk sides learn who they will be facing in the second qualifying round.

Leiston beat St Ives Town at the weekend 2-1 to progress in the world oldest and most historic cup competition, and they will host St Albans City at The Watson & Hillhouse Victory Road Stadium.

Needham Market comfortably earned their place in the next round after they defeated FC Romania 3-0 away from home, and they will be on the road again, as they have drawn Hashtag United.

Suffolk sides learn who they will face in the next round of the Emirates FA Cup Picture: FA

In their local derby, AFC Sudbury dispatched Mildenhall at the weekend and have earned a trip to Hitchin Town in the next round.

Felixstowe & Walton United reached the FA Cup second qualifying round for the first time in seven years when they defeated Woodford Town 4-1 away from home, and they will travel to Isthmian Premier League outfit Enfield Town in the next round.

The ties will be played between September 15 and 17.