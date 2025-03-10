While his future beyond the end of the current season is uncertain, Liam Bennett has insisted that he will continue to give everything to ensure that Cambridge United are a League One club again next season.

The 23-year-old, who rose through the academy at AFC Sudbury before joining the U’s in 2021, is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and as yet there is no suggestion that an agreement over an extension to those terms is close.

As a result, it would appear that there is a growing possibility that the Great Cornard-raised right-back could be set for pastures new next term.

Cambridge United right-back Liam Bennett. Picture: Simon Lankester

Nevertheless, Bennett is ignoring all of the speculation and is instead fully focused on helping the U’s in their fight for survival.

“There’s been nothing. Obviously there’s rumours all the time about certain things,” he said.

“As a player, with my contract running down, there is always going to be speculation and things like that.

“But all I know is I’m here for the foreseeable future (and) for the rest of the season to give my best in this shirt and be the best that I can be every single day. Whatever happens in the summer will happen. Whether I get offered a contract, anything can happen – that’s football.

“My mindset is fully on being the best version I can be every single day, letting my football do the talking and making sure this club is going to be in League One next season.”

Bennett has made more than 100 appearances in all competitions for Cambridge.