Former AFC Sudbury defender Tyler French has had his contract at Bradford City cancelled by mutual consent.

After breaking into the Sudbury first team at the age of 17, scouts from a number of professional clubs flocked to Suffolk to watch French in action.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town were known to be particularly interested in the Long Melford-raised player, but in the summer of 2019 it was League Two outfit Bradford that secured his signature.

Tyler French joined Bradford City in 2019. Picture: Bradford City FC

However, having made 25 appearances for the Bantams – as well as starring in a pre-season friendly against Premier League champions Liverpool – the 21-year-old is now on the hunt for a new club.

A statement on the Bradford website read: "French’s contract has been cancelled, allowing him to pursue an opportunity at another club.

"The defender arrived at the Utilita Energy Stadium in the summer of 2019 - and made 25 appearances in claret and amber, scoring once.

"The club would like to take this opportunity to thank French for his efforts at City, and wish him the best for the future."

French, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and attended Ormiston Sudbury Academy, had a loan spell with AFC Fylde last term.

