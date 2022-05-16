Liam Bennett's impressive performances for Cambridge United last season have been rewarded with a new two-year contract, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The full-back, who joined the U's from AFC Sudbury two years ago, made 10 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign, which included two Man-of-the-Match awards in League One.

And that was enough to convince the club to offer the 20-year-old fresh terms that have tied him to The Abbey Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Liam Bennett has signed a new two-year contract with Cambridge United. Picture: Richard Marsham

Bennett told the Cambridge website: "I am delighted. It’s a great opportunity for me and another step in the right direction with a club that is going in the right direction too. I can’t wait to keep kicking on and enjoying my time here.

“It’s been a big learning experience throughout last year. I am just looking forward to keep making progress and keep proving my worth.”

Meanwhile, boss Mark Bonner added: “Liam has had an encouraging season with some excellent performances in the league and cup competitions. Coupled with games on loan and in our development team, he has been a regular part of first team training and his improvements have been clear to see.

“He is tenacious and has a focus that all the young players can learn from. His resilience and drive will accelerate his progress and his aim is to secure more senior appearances next season in order to continue working towards establishing himself in the first team. We are excited to see that progress in the years ahead.”