AFC Sudbury have bolstered their ranks with the signing of a player that spent time with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during his youth.

Laste Dombaxe has agreed to link up with Yellows, and goes straight into the squad for tomorrow's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixture at Grays Athletic (7.45pm).

The midfielder started out at Arsenal before switching to their north London rivals, where he would spend a number of seasons before being released at the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

Sudbury managers Angelo Harrop (left) and Rick Andrews (right) have added to their squad. Picture: Mecha Morton

During his time with Spurs, Dombaxe was on the bench for a UEFA Europa League fixture, trained with the likes of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, as well as coming up against some of Europe's biggest names in the NextGen Series.

Since dropping out of the professional game, the Angola-born 26-year-old has turned out for the likes of East Grinstead, Haringey Borough and Maldon & Tiptree in non-league.

He featured on nine occasions for Maldon this term, this last of which came during a Buildbase FA Trophy tie against Sudbury's Suffolk neighbours Felixstowe & Walton United on October 9.

Sudbury's joint manager Rick Andrews told the club's website: "Laste has a wealth of experience and a real winners' mentality.

"He is composed on the ball and always looking to play forwards. We are delighted to have secured his signature and look forward to working with him."

News of Dombaxe's arrivals comes following confirmation earlier today that AFC forward Romario Dunne is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a torn ACL.

