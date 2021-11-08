Manager Steve Holder has bolstered his Hadleigh United ranks with the signing of a former professional footballer.

Jordan Patrick, who turned out on a number of occasions for Cambridge United during their stint in the National League, has signed for the Brettsiders on dual registration terms from Step 3 outfit St Ives Town.

The winger arrives at The Millfield with a vast amount of experience, having also previously played for the likes of Bury Town, Soham Town Rangers, Needham Market, Bedford Town, St Neots Town and his hometown club Mildenhall Town.

Jordan Patrick has linked up with Hadleigh United. Picture: Mark Westley

Patrick has struggled with injuries during the last couple of campaigns, so will be hoping to get some valuable match action with Holder's side.

He could make his debut during Saturday's home clash against Woodbridge Town (3pm).

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news