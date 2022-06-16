AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews has further bolstered his attacking options with the signing of a former Football League forward.

Already this summer Andrews has recruited Nnamdi Nwachuku and Josh Mayhew – both proven goalscorers at Step 4 level.

And they have now been joined by Lionel Ainsworth, who topped fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side Heybridge Swifts' scoring charts last term with 17 goals.

AFC Sudbury's new signing from Heybridge Swifts Lionel Ainsworth. Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

The 34-year-old started his professional career with Derby County and went on to have spells at a number of clubs, including Watford, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle. He also had a three-year stint in Scotland with Motherwell, for whom he played in the Europa League qualifiers and scored in matches against Glasgow Rangers.

The ex-England Under-19 international dropped into the non-league game in 2019 with Weymouth and has since turned out for Dulwich Hamlet, Welling United and Braintree Town before switching to Heybridge.

Andrews told Suffolk News: "He had two good games against us last season. He really stood out and we've kept an eye on him ever since. To score that many goals last season for a side that finished in mid table, that is no mean feat.

"We've done our homework in terms of his character and that all came back positive. We've also met for a chat and he came across really well.

"He adds some more firepower to the group, which we lacked last season. We looked at some of the other teams' benches last year and thought 'wow'. There was a lot of depth there but ours was lacking at times.

"If you are going to be competing at the top end then you are going to need options – Lionel is another big part of that."

Also vying for one of the attacking berths in the team next term will be teenager Josh Stokes and Sak Hassan – highlighting the options that are now at Andrews' disposal.

And he believes the younger members of the squad can only benefit from having someone of Ainsworth's experience around.

"We've got a few young lads like Josh and Sak – and there are three or four others in the academy we've got our eye on," he added.

"Lionel will come on board and encourage them. Hopefully they will listen and learn from him because he's been there and done it.

"Like I said he came across really well in the meeting in how he spoke and he's also got a UEFA B licence, so he'll be able to help players along.

"It's a bit more experience, which we needed, and also another voice in the dressing room."