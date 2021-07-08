Former AFC Sudbury defender Tyler French has agreed a new contract with Wrexham.

The National League club, who are owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, recently announced that French's services had been retained for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

However, the Red Dragons have now revealed that the Long Melford-raised defender has agreed to fresh terms which includes the option of an extra 12 months.

“Everyone’s got a fresh start now, under the new gaffer (Phil Parkinson), and I feel like it will be good for everyone – especially myself,” French told the Wrexham website.

“Being here from the start of such an exciting project, I’m looking forward to it massively.

“It’s very exciting times. There’s a good group of lads already here, and with the gaffer obviously looking to bring in a number of new players, given his experience there will be more quality coming too.

“(Phil Parkinson and Steve Parkin, coach) have been great with everyone. I’ve had good conversations with both of them, and I’m excited to work with them.”

Twenty-two-year-old French made 17 appearances for Wrexham last term after arriving from Bradford City in February.

