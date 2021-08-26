AFC Sudbury have pulled off a transfer coup with the permanent addition of Braintree Town promotion winner Christian Frimpong, as revealed exclusively on the back of today's Suffolk Free Press.

The 22-year-old brother of ex-Arsenal player Emmanuel was set to join The Yellows on loan from the Essex National League club, having impressed at King’s Marsh on a pre-season trial.

But the Ghanian-born defender or midfield returned to his homeland for personal reasons and was released from the Iron ahead of his second spell at the club getting properly started.

Christina Frimpong in action for AFC Sudbury in the pre-season friendly with Haverhill Borough Picture: Steve Screech

Frimpong, who earned a two-year scholarship at Swindon Town, having also been in Bristol City’s academy, originally joined Braintree as an 18-year-old ahead of the 2017/18 season.

After scoring in an impressive pre-season debut 6-0 win at Long Melford, he went on to start 37 games as the Iron achieved promotion to non-league’s top tier National League via the play-offs.

Having been hampered by injuries in the seasons that followed, he dropped down to the Isthmian League Premier during last season’s Covid-curtailed campaign, making 12 appearances for east Sussex side Lewes.

Christian Frimpong has signed for AFC Sudbury following his release from Braintree Town Picture: Steve Screech

And AFC Sudbury joint manager Angelo Harrop believes their 10th summer signing can make a big contribution to ensuring some success in his first season at the helm alongside Rick Andrews.

“He has played at National League level and he will add a lot of physicality to the side which we need with a lot of young players,” he said.

“He can play in the midfield and is very versatile, physical and athletic. He is a big signing for us.

“It was agreed he was going to come on loan to us from Braintree but he ended up going to Ghana for a month and when he came back we heard he had left the club so were obviously keen to get the deal over the line.

“He played a game for us in pre-season (Haverhill Rovers) and had done a bit of training with us so he had seen how we worked as managers and was keen to come over.”

Despite his pedigree, Frimpong is set to start on the bench for Saturday’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixture at Brentwood Town, which is followed by the home game with another fancied side, in Coggeshall Town, on bank holiday Monday (both 3pm).

Sudbury go into the busy weekend on the back of last Saturday’s 2-1 Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round win at Cockfosters (see page 46), which earned them a first qualifying round trip to lower-league Bedfordshire side Potton United a week on Saturday (3pm).

But after picking up their first competitive win and extending their unbeaten start, the quickfire league games are set to provide a good gauge for Harrop and fellow newly-installed joint manager Andrews.

“They will both be tough games against sides who will be up there,” said Harrop.

“Rick and myself said after these two games we will know where we are at.”

* The managers’ first Q&A with supporters is being held tonight from 6.30pm, ahead of the U18s game with Long Melford (8pm).

