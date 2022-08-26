Steve Holder has bolstered his attacking ranks at Hadleigh United with the signing of his former team-mate John Sands.

The experienced striker, who won the Isthmian League Premier Division golden boot during his Bury Town days, spent the summer turning out for Stowmarket Town after a period on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.

However, he is yet to feature for the Old & Gold Blacks this season and instead the forward will get his 2022/23 campaign under way in a Hadleigh shirt.

John Sands, pictured playing in a pre-season friendly for Stowmarket Town, has joined Hadleigh United. Picture: Mecha Morton

The move sees Sands reunited with Hadleigh boss Holder, the pair having previously played together at Mildenhall Town.

Sands also includes the likes of King’s Lynn Town, Boston United, Canvey Island, Needham Market and Leiston on his list of former clubs.

The Mildenhall-raised frontman could make his debut for the Brettsiders during tomorrow’s Isuzu FA Vase clash at Enfield (3pm).