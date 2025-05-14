AFC Sudbury have announced the return of experienced goalkeeper Marcus Garnham.

The shot-stopper, who ended his six-year stint with Needham Market at the conclusion of last season, will become the first new addition of the Danny Laws era at the MEL Group Stadium.

And Garnham is no stranger to the club having already made 124 appearances for the Yellows, during which time he was part of the Step 4 title-winning squad in 2015/16.

Marcus Garnham has agreed a return to AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mark Westley

Recently-appointed boss Laws told the club’s website: “Marcus Garnham is a goalkeeper who has an illustrious career within Suffolk football and we are delighted that he has decided to join us here on our journey at AFC Sudbury.

Meanwhile, Garnham added: “I'm excited to be back and looking forward to the challenge ahead. Sudbury is a club I hold dear and cannot wait to be back at the club and see what the season holds for us.

“After speaking with Lawsy and hearing his passion for the club, his honesty and I agreed with him that we have a point to prove and I am delighted we can do this together.”

With Garnham incoming, Sudbury have also confirmed the departure of James Bradbrook.

The former Stowmarket Town and Needham Market goalkeeper joined AFC back in the summer of 2023.

A club statement read: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to James Bradbrook for his contributions in the last two seasons and wish him well for the future. Bradders and his family will always be welcome at the Kings Marsh Stadium.”