Vastly experienced non-league striker George Purcell has signed for AFC Sudbury from Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Barking.

The 33-year-old is set for his Yellows debut against his former club tomorrow when the east London outfit make the trip to Suffolk (3pm).

Purcell's arrival at Barking in the summer from Bowers & Pitsea was regarded as a transfer coup for the latter.

George Purcell in action for Ashford United in the Isthmian League South East in February 2020 Picture: Andy Jones

The former Gillingham Under-18s player's career has seen him play in non-league's top two tiers with spells at the likes of York City, Dartford, Ebbsfleet United and Eastbourne Borough.

But it is his time at AFC Hornchurch that he is perhaps best known, holding the title of the 2005 reformed Upminster club's record goalscorer with 150 in 288 appearances.

He is also fondly remembered by Ebbsfleet fans for being part of their FA Trophy-winning side in 2007/08, featuring off the bench in the Wembley win over Torquay United.

George Purcell played at Wembley for Ebbsfleet United in May 2008 as they beat Torquay United to lift the FA Trophy Picture:Barry Goodwin

Purcell played his last game for Barking on Tuesday in their Velocity Trophy second round victory at one of his former clubs, Grays Athletic.

He scored seven goals in 19 appearances in a side who find themselves down in 15th place in the North Division table.

While at AFC Hornchurch he also played alongside recent Sudbury frontline addition Ross Wall.

The Suffolk club stated they moved to swiftly sign Purcell with joint top scorers Romario Dunne and now Jake Clowsley (both 4 goals) on the treatment table.

Sudbury go into tomorrow's home game with Barking sitting fourth in the table and looking to bounce back from Monday's last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Hashtag United which ended a seven-game unbeaten run.