For the second season in a row, AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town will lock horns in the Emirates FA Cup.

The two Suffolk clubs – who will hope to be battling for Pitching In Isthmian League North Division promotion during the upcoming season – have been paired together in the preliminary round of the competition, which will take place on August 20.

The tie will be played at the MEL Group Stadium, with visiting Stowmarket seeking to gain revenge for their second qualifying round replay defeat at the hands of the Yellows last term.

Match action from last season's FA Cup tie between AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, fellow Step 4 outfit Bury Town will travel to lower-league Lakenheath in the extra preliminary round of the world's oldest cup competition.

The Blues will make the trip to The Pit on Saturday, August 6 and the winner could face another all-Suffolk affair two weeks later against Newmarket Town, providing Michael Shinn's men overcome Eynesbury Rovers.

Like Sudbury and Stowmarket, Felixstowe & Walton United do not enter the competition until the preliminary round when they will be away to either Wroxham or Dereham Town.

Just as they did in 2020/21, Hadleigh United will host fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Mildenhall Town in the preliminary round, while Walsham-le-Willows and Ipswich Wanderers will both play host to higher-league opposition in the shape of St Neots Town and Yaxley respectively.

Haverhill Rovers – who famously reached the fourth qualifying round of the competition 16 years ago – will aim to get the better of Mulbarton Wanderers. A trip to Jamie Godbold's Lowestoft Town is the reward for the winner of that encounter.

Thetford Town – with the returning Cameron King in tow – have been drawn at home to Soham Town Rangers in the extra preliminary round, while Ely City and Long Melford have both been dealt away ties.

As for Kirkley & Pakefield, they will have home advantage against fellow Step 5 outfit Fakenham Town. Whitton United, meanwhile, play host to Wellingborough Town.

Extra Preliminary round (August 6)

Walsham-le-Willows v St Neots Town

Wisbech Town v Ely City

Haverhill Rovers v Mulbarton Wanderers

Thetford Town v Soham Town Rangers

Eynesbury Rovers v Newmarket Town

Kirkley & Pakefield v Fakenham Town

Lakenheath v Bury Town

Whitton United v Wellingborough Town

Ipswich Wanderers v Yaxley

Hadleigh United v Mildenhall Town

Kempston Rovers v Long Melford

Preliminary round (August 20)

Ipswich Wanderers or Yaxley v Gorleston or Biggleswade United

Lakenheath or Bury Town v Eynesbury Rovers or Newmarket Town

Kempston Rovers or Long Melford v Wisbech Town or Ely City

Walsham-le-Willows or St Neots Town v Godmanchester Rovers or Rothwell Corinthians

Hadleigh United or Mildenhall Town v Desborough Town or Histon

Thetford Town or Soham Town Rangers v Norwich United or Potton United

Kirkley & Pakefield or Fakenham Town v March Town United v Sheringham

AFC Sudbury v Stowmarket Town

Wroxham or Dereham Town v Felixstowe & Walton United

Lowestoft Town v Haverhill Rovers or Mulbarton Wanderers

Biggleswade Town v Whitton United or Wellingborough Town