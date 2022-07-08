FA Cup draw pairs AFC Sudbury with Stowmarket Town again while Bury Town head to Lakenheath and Hadleigh United host Mildenhall Town
For the second season in a row, AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town will lock horns in the Emirates FA Cup.
The two Suffolk clubs – who will hope to be battling for Pitching In Isthmian League North Division promotion during the upcoming season – have been paired together in the preliminary round of the competition, which will take place on August 20.
The tie will be played at the MEL Group Stadium, with visiting Stowmarket seeking to gain revenge for their second qualifying round replay defeat at the hands of the Yellows last term.
Meanwhile, fellow Step 4 outfit Bury Town will travel to lower-league Lakenheath in the extra preliminary round of the world's oldest cup competition.
The Blues will make the trip to The Pit on Saturday, August 6 and the winner could face another all-Suffolk affair two weeks later against Newmarket Town, providing Michael Shinn's men overcome Eynesbury Rovers.
Like Sudbury and Stowmarket, Felixstowe & Walton United do not enter the competition until the preliminary round when they will be away to either Wroxham or Dereham Town.
Just as they did in 2020/21, Hadleigh United will host fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Mildenhall Town in the preliminary round, while Walsham-le-Willows and Ipswich Wanderers will both play host to higher-league opposition in the shape of St Neots Town and Yaxley respectively.
Haverhill Rovers – who famously reached the fourth qualifying round of the competition 16 years ago – will aim to get the better of Mulbarton Wanderers. A trip to Jamie Godbold's Lowestoft Town is the reward for the winner of that encounter.
Thetford Town – with the returning Cameron King in tow – have been drawn at home to Soham Town Rangers in the extra preliminary round, while Ely City and Long Melford have both been dealt away ties.
As for Kirkley & Pakefield, they will have home advantage against fellow Step 5 outfit Fakenham Town. Whitton United, meanwhile, play host to Wellingborough Town.
Extra Preliminary round (August 6)
Walsham-le-Willows v St Neots Town
Wisbech Town v Ely City
Haverhill Rovers v Mulbarton Wanderers
Thetford Town v Soham Town Rangers
Eynesbury Rovers v Newmarket Town
Kirkley & Pakefield v Fakenham Town
Lakenheath v Bury Town
Whitton United v Wellingborough Town
Ipswich Wanderers v Yaxley
Hadleigh United v Mildenhall Town
Kempston Rovers v Long Melford
Preliminary round (August 20)
Ipswich Wanderers or Yaxley v Gorleston or Biggleswade United
Lakenheath or Bury Town v Eynesbury Rovers or Newmarket Town
Kempston Rovers or Long Melford v Wisbech Town or Ely City
Walsham-le-Willows or St Neots Town v Godmanchester Rovers or Rothwell Corinthians
Hadleigh United or Mildenhall Town v Desborough Town or Histon
Thetford Town or Soham Town Rangers v Norwich United or Potton United
Kirkley & Pakefield or Fakenham Town v March Town United v Sheringham
AFC Sudbury v Stowmarket Town
Wroxham or Dereham Town v Felixstowe & Walton United
Lowestoft Town v Haverhill Rovers or Mulbarton Wanderers
Biggleswade Town v Whitton United or Wellingborough Town