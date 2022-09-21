AFC Sudbury boss Rick Andrews was left brimming with pride after his side saw off higher-league St Albans City 2-1 in their Emirates FA Cup Second Round Qualifying home replay last night.

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Hertfordshire, Sak Hassan (53') and Josh Stokes (60') both scored in the second half as the Yellows managed to get themselves in front and see out the tie 2-1, despite Ben Hunter’s 67th-minute red card.

It ensured the Yellows progressed to a third round qualifying tie – two wins from repeating last season’s foray to the first round proper – at Leicestershire Step 3 outfit Coalville Town a week on Saturday (3pm).

AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews will take his side to Coalville Town in the next round of the FA Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m very proud,” said Andrews. “We said to them before we kicked off we didn’t want them to think we’re lucky to have the opportunity of a replay, if anything they were lucky to have the opportunity to come back here.

“What we also said to them was we don’t want people thinking Saturday was a fluke because on the day we were better than them and should have taken our chances but we didn’t.

“We knew we would cause them problems with our front line.

AFC Sudbury players celebrate Josh Stokes' goal putting them 2-0 up in the replay against St Albans City Picture: Mecha Morton

“As the minutes started ticking in the first half they started going direct a lot and with the two centre-halves we’ve got it’s meat and drink for us.

“Then I thought when we did get the ball we were good at using it going forward and I thought we were always a threat so I am over the moon for the club.”

And he felt it was a case of their tactics on the night working perfectly.

“We knew our frontline would cause them problems and we purposefully sat deep because we knew we had the pace to hurt them in behind,” he said.

“We wanted to bring centre-halves further up the pitch to allow us to get in the space behind and I thought for both goals we did that.

“We broke with a real purpose and that’s what we said we needed to do.”

He added: "Everyone did their job, we kept our shape well – we've been working hard on that. We've got a couple of young lads in the front three in Stokes and Sak and they are just growing every game.

Lionel Ainsworth's vision helped create both of AFC Sudbury's goals Picture: Mecha Morton

"Lionel (Ainsworth) probably had a slower start for us this season but he's got so much quality which is there for everyone to see.

"It was a complete performance as on Saturday, which is why I didn't change the team, so well done to the boys."

Josh Stokes shields the ball during Tuesday's replay Picture: Mecha Morton

Asked for his view of Hunter's straight red card, he felt it was on that could have been a yellow on another day.

"It was literally mis-timed by a split second and he's hit the boy's foot," he said.

"The boy has got up pretty quick and of course they are going to shout for it.

"Was I surprised it was given as a red? No. Could it have been a yellow? In my opinion, and that's not through rose tinted glasses, yes as I've seen them like that in other games.

Ben Hunter has his hands on his head as he is given a red card Picture: Mecha Morton

"But look, when you go diving in like that you give the referee the opportunity to do something.

"Ben's been outstanding for us so I'm just pleased the boys dug in and got a result because he's been a big part in what we're doing as well."

Being out of the Isuzu FA Trophy, Sudbury are without a fixture over the next week, meaning they will not have played in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division throughout September.

Goalscorer Sak Hassan on the ball for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: "It is what it is, the boys will get a rest and we'll focus Tuesday and Thursday for the game away at Coalville who just beat Macclesfield so it doesn't get any easier, but we'll go there and enjoy it."

Andrews also confirmed summer signing Dave Cowley left the club earlier in the season, having not made an appearance in his third spell at AFC, after a change in job meant he could no longer fully commit himself.