A Football Association (FA) investigation into alleged racial abuse aimed at Colchester United goalkeeper Shamal George in Friday's televised FA Cup tie at AFC Sudbury has concluded there is 'no case to answer'.

It was prompted in the wake of a social media storm on Twitter on Saturday morning after a clip of the BBC coverage appeared to many to show a racial slur hurled at the former Liverpool academy 'keeper from a male voice in the crowd.

But although they condemned the abuse, AFC Sudbury had reacted with a club statement from chairman Andrew Long saying extensive analysis of the isolated audio from BBC engineers 'did not contain any racial element'.

With the club prevented by lawyers from releasing that clip during the FA investigation, a separate goal camera recording ended up being posted on Twitter by Sudbury's head of media, Steve Screech.

It was enough to convince George himself that he had misheard what was said and issue an apology for suggesting he had been the victim of racial abuse at the match.

And both Colchester United, who also condemned the abuse in a statement, and AFC Sudbury have today been informed the FA investigation has come to the same conclusion.

A spokesman for the FA released a short statement to both clubs saying: "This matter has now been fully investigated and no further action will be taken as there is no case to answer."

A joint statement from AFC Sudbury and Colchester United, issued via their chairmen, said: "Whilst the allegation in this case proved to be unfounded, we would like to apologise for any upset that was caused by the original allegation and the subsequent media and social media reaction to the incident.

"At the same time, we would like to reaffirm that both clubs stand firmly against all forms of abuse and intolerance."

