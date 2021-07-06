New AFC Sudbury joint managers Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop have brought the familiar face of midfielder Jake Turner as their first summer signing at the MEL Group Stadium.

Turner was at the King's Marsh club at the start of the 2017/18 season after being recruited by Jamie Godbold from Brightlingsea Regent, having just won the Isthmian League North Division with the Essex club.

But a change of manager, with Mark Morsley brought in to rejuvenate the recently relegated club's fortunes, saw Turner return to Brightlingsea by mid October, having played 15 times for the Yellows, scoring three goals.

Jake Turner will be back in an AFC Sudbury shirt in 2021/22, having signed from Coggeshall Town Picture: Mark Bullimore

The attack-minded central midfielder, who turns 30 in November, ended a long association with higher-league Regent by signing for Sudbury's divisional rivals Coggeshall Town ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. He managed to make five appearances before the season was curtailed due to Covid-19.

Turner bolsters a midfield which had seen the departures of Billy Holland, Ben Hunter and Tom Maycock since the new managers took over two weeks ago.

The new addition will be set to get reacquainted with the club's fanbase when they host Newmarket Town in their first pre-season friendly a week today (7.45pm). Tonight's scheduled start to pre-season matches was due to see them host Braintree Town but it was called off for unspecified reasons.

