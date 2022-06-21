Attacking wide midfielder Dave Cowley has returned to AFC Sudbury for a fourth spell and a second working under manager Rick Andrews.

The 34-year-old, who can also operate behind a striker, was signed by Andrews from Sudbury to boost his then lower-league Stowmarket Town squad in October 2017.

That followed a short return to AFC Sudbury – following his first with the Yellows in 2012/13 which saw him win the Supporters' Club Player of the Year trophy and one-game cameo in 2016/17 – after the playmaker had signed from Cheshunt ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Dave Cowley – in action for Newmarket Town against Ely City in the later Covid-abandoned 2020/21 campaign – will be back in a yellow shirt again this season after returning to AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

He went on to have two spells with Stowmarket, moving on to Ware each time, while they were in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, while the Thurrock promotion winner also went on to turn out for Step 3 Needham Market and, more recently, Step 5 Newmarket Town. He has also previously had spells with Essex sides Harlow Town and Grays Athletic.

Cowley joins having been with Enfield, with the Greater London outfit having finished third in the Isthmian League Premier Division last term, a level up from where Sudbury reside.

He becomes Andrews' seventh post-season signing - following on from Nnamdi Nwachuku (Marlow), Joshua Pollard (Coggeshall Town), Harrison Channing (Canvey Island), Ollie Brown and Josh Mayhew (both Stowmarket Town) and Lionel Ainsworth (Heybridge Siwfts).

Dave Cowley has returned to AFC Sudbury for a third spell Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

Of his latest recruit, he said: "He is a player that will light up any game.

"He is very experienced and on our pitch as well that should suit him down to the tee.

"We've had a good chat that it is a squad game etcetera and he is fully on board with that now he is older and a bit wiser shall we say.

"Again, it is another one (in) that the youngsters can learn off.

Dave Cowley during his first spell with AFC Sudbury back in September 2013 Picture: Ben Carmichael

"It was a no-brainer for me really. As I've said in the past, we've looked at other teams we've played last season and if you want to be successful you need a strong bench. He will add competition and he will be the bubbliest person in the changing room by far, he is just such an infectious character."

Meanwhile, the club has also announced that young home-grown goalkeeper Josh Blunkell and experienced central midfielder Jake Turner have both been retained for the upcoming campaign in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.