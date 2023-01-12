League-leading AFC Sudbury are set to head to Witham Town on Saturday (3pm) looking for an eighth straight win with manager Rick Andrews having a welcome boost to his midfield options.

While George Cocklin has been building his fitness up with the reserves after a loan spell with divisional rivals Coggeshall Town, Andrews has been pleased to add former AFC Sudbury Academy star Callum Watson to their ranks.

The attacking midfielder left the club at the end of the 2017/18 season to embark on a soccer scholarship in the USA.

Callum Watson made 10 first-team appearances for AFC Sudbury in 2017/18 Picture: Clive Pearson

But having just graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, where he recently helped the Bluejays to a national colleges semi-final broadcast on ESPN, he will be available for a temporary spell ahead of flying back across the Atlantic.

“He’s back from the States for a good couple of months so he’ll be coming into the squad as well and everyone I speak to speaks very highly of him as a player and an individual so that will be a nice boost for us,” said manager Andrews.

“He’s a midfielder who can play in any of the front three behind the striker. He can play the 10 and he can probably play the four.

George Cocklin is back at AFC Sudbury following a loan spell at Coggeshall Town Picture: Mecha Morton

“By all accounts he’s probably the top, if not the top, midfielder the club have ever produced according to the academy guys so we’re looking forward to having him.”

Watson, who trained with the team on Tuesday, is available for the weekend having had his international clearance come through.

A Josh Mayhew goal in the 20th minute, following Josh Stokes’ ball into the box coming off a defender into his path, proved to be enough for a 1-0 home victory against East Thurrock United on Saturday.

It was a fourth goal in his last four appearances for Mayhew though he missed the chance to take his tally to eight for the season when his poor 80th minute penalty was saved.

AFC Sudbury's Josh Mayhew celebrates his goal against East Thurrock United with a roll Picture: Steve Screech

The win preserved their four point advantage over Hashtag United at the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table but Andrews felt it was another game in which they were far from their best.

“It was weird as we won but I felt a little bit flat because we probably didn’t deserve to win and that followed the Coggeshall game (1-0) which I didn’t feel we deserved to win,” he said.

“When you turn up on a Saturday you’ve got people there paying money to watch and we want them to be entertained and I want to enjoy what I’m watching.

“Conditions weren’t great in terms of the wind so that spoilt it a little bit, so maybe I’m being a bit harsh, but we all want to turn up and play good football and score twos and threes.

“We’re still the leading goalscorers though so despite us not banging them in at the moment the defence is doing the job.”

Leading goalscorer Nnmadi Nwachuku is set to return from Nigeria later this week and could potentially be involved on Saturday though Andrews feels next Saturday’s home game with Wroxham is more likely.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Romario Dunne made his comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury incurred in October 2021 for the reserves at the weekend.

But Andrews is not set to rush him back into the fold.

“It could be in a month to six week’s time we’ve got him on the bench so we’ll hopefully be in a good position when it comes to that final run-in,” he said.

Saturday’s opponents Witham are 15th in the table having lost their last eight matches.

Captain Reece Harris, who went off on Saturday with an existing calf issue, is a doubt for the clash.

* AFC Sudbury Reserves will be looking for their sixth straight win when they host second-placed Framlingham Town on Saturday (3pm).

Dave Cannon’s side won 3-0 at basement side FC Parson Drove at the weekend with Dylan Kirk scoring twice along with substitute Alfie Lambert to leave them 10th in the table.

* AFC Sudbury Women returned to action with a 4-2 victory at Stevenage which saw them leapfrog their hosts into second spot in the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Premier Division.

Having trailed 1-0 at half-time, goals followed from Kaylee Dodd, Jessica Allen, Leonnie Bezant before Holly Kennard scored following Stevenage pulling one back.

The Yellows, a point behind leaders Luton having played a game more, are without a fixture this weekend.