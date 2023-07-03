New AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has brought a familiar face back to the club as his first confirmed back-room addition, in former goalkeeper, reserves manager and youth section head Dave Walton, who will work with new keeper James Bradbrook.

A former youth team player at West Ham United and Watford, Walton ended up having four separate playing spells with AFC Sudbury having joined Sudbury Town ahead of the amalgamation of the town’s two senior clubs.

Walton, who like Abbott hails from Haverhill and also represented his home-town club Rovers, also went on to be a player-coach at Sudbury before other roles encompassing assistant reserves manager, interim reserves manager and a brief spell as head of the Yellows youth section (2015/16).

Dave Walton, seen on the sidelines during his time as AFC Sudbury Reserves manager, is the club's new goalkeeping coach Picture: Mark Bullimore

He ended up making 65 appearances for the first team and returns as Abbott’s goalkeeping coach, following the departure of former Cambridge United legend Danny Potter, who is now with their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Felixstowe & Walton United.

Abbott told the club’s website: "Dave lived in the town for many years and understands the club greatly.

“He's an experienced goalkeeper coach who will build a relationship with first-team keeper James Bradbrook along with our outstanding academy goalkeepers to challenge and create a hard-working environment that will get the best out of them.

“Dave will be an excellent addition to the team as he is as trustworthy as he is hardworking in all that he delivers."

AFC Sudbury, who were promoted back to Step 3 football after winning the Isthmian League North Division play-offs at the end of last season, ahead of their move across into the Southern League Premier Division Central, began pre-season training on Saturday.

Abbott’s new-look Yellows, having seen 16 members of the promotion-winning squad depart amid budget cuts, are set to host North Division winners Hashtag United this Saturday (3pm) in their first pre-season friendly.