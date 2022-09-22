Cameron Greenhall is looking to get a full throttle performance out of his Sudbury side at Whittome Field on Saturday (3pm) to ensure they deliver their supporters derby day joy against Craig Burrows’ Colchester.

The latter sealed promotion for the Blues as runners-up in London 1 North last term in his first season as a senior coach.

But he then shocked the club by choosing to leave for their local rivals Colchester, who also earned promotion despite finishing below them.

Craig Burrows (back, centre) oversaw a 29-22 success for Sudbury against Colchester in February but will be in charge of the opposition on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

After a season playing for Bury St Edmunds, Greenhall proved to be his successor and he has managed to oversee two wins from three to start life at their new level in Regional 1 South East.

And he will be looking to repeat their recent fast starts to make it three home wins from three, having beaten Sidcup 45-31 last Saturday.

“I understand there is a rivalry and with the exit of Craig from Sudbury to Colchester there is probably going to be a bit of bitterness towards it but that is just the game we love,” said player-coach Greenhall.

Sudbury player-coach Cameron Greenhall Picture: Richard Marsham

“We’re not holding anything back this weekend and we will do everything to beat them and hopefully convincingly to put down a marker for Suffolk.

“We are always talking about tempo and starting fast.

“In the last few games we have scored in the first few minutes so it’s working.

“We’re putting everything in place in training and warm-ups to inspire us to go out there fighting straight away to put our mark down.”

Despite it being a fixture against their big local rivals, Greenhall said he will not be changing the approach of not spending time working out the strengths and weaknesses of their next opponents.

“We had the same outlook every single game – we are only focusing on ourselves,” he said.

“For me personally as a coach I have got no interest in opposition, we are just focusing solely on ourselves and being the best we can.

“If we do that every Saturday I am confident we are going to score points and be difficult to beat and therefore win games.”

With Sudbury fourth in the early table, a point ahead of Colchester, he has been more than happy with what he has got out of his side so far.

“I’ve been absolutely delighted,” he said.

“We’ve scored four tries every game. We’re looking to score tries and that’s reflected in the way we’re playing and scorelines.

“There is a big sense of confidence around the club, especially going into a weekend like this where the boys are desperate to be in the starting XV to influence it and get us a victory on Saturday.”

The club’s ambition has been shown by recruiting versatile experienced front row player Brad Van Niekerk from South Africa.

And Greenhall believes the player who made his debut as a second-half substitute against Sidcup can have a big impact.

“Brad has come from South Africa coming from a Championship-equivalent side called the Pirates (in Guateng),” he said.

“He is a front row who can prop and hook. He is a talented ball carrier who is relentless and pretty tough in defence.

“He’s just going to aid our pack with a little bit of experience and a little bit of know-how.

“He will also share his knowledge with the team to allow us to be a bit more nitty-gritty and streetwise.”

Meanwhile, second row option James Porter is also back available for this weekend.