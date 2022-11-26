A sparkling display saw AFC Sudbury maintain their four point lead at the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table with a 5-0 home win against Great Wakering Rovers.

Nnamdi Nwachuku netted a hat-trick to keep his fantastic run of form in front of goal going while also having a hand in forcing Perry Dunn into an own headed goal which had made it 2-0 at the interval.

Before the former Colchester United and Reading trainee made it 29 for the season, with an eye-catching turn and finish, Sak Hassan provided a fantastic volley for the fourth inside the final 10 minutes.

The three points never looked in danger against a visiting side who went into the afternoon 14th in the table and without a win in their last six matches, including four defeats.

Nnamdi Nwachuku applies the finish for the opening goal of the match Picture: Mecha Morton

A 300-plus crowd, with the club opting to let in under-16s for free again following a successful trial match, were warmed by the enjoyable stroll to victories which had followed last weekend's 2-0 win at title rivals Lowestoft Town.

With manager Rick Andrews away on a family holiday, assistant Dale Brooks took charge alongside Ricky Cornish.

Captain Reece Harris returned from suspension in place of Marley Andrews while Lionel Ainsworth started in place of Josh Stokes, who served a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Nnamdi Nwachuku celebrates his hat-trick goal in the 5-0 win against Great Wakering Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

A pennant presentation was made to Ben Hunter from chairman Andrew Long just ahead of kick-off in honour of the academy graduate earning his 150th first-team appearance.

The visitors fashioned the first sight of goal on the break inside the second minute with Callum Boylan firing wide from the edge of the area.

But the Yellows soon began to exert their influence up the other end with Harrison Chatting putting past the far post from a tight angle while Joe Grimwood headed wide from a deep free kick.

AFC had been moving the ball well but a misplaced pass gifted possession to Ernest Okoh though his shot went straight into David Hughes' hands.

Sak Hassan dribbles around the Great Wakering Rovers defence Picture: Mecha Morton

The home pressure paid dividends in the 15th minute with Nwachuku left with a simple close-range finish from Ollie Brown's pinpoint low cross from the right after the full-back was slipped in by Joshua Pollard.

Eusebio Da Silva CA went close to a quick reply for Rovers with his shot from inside the area deflected past the right-hand post.

Sudbury doubled their advantage in the 22nd minute though when pressure from Nwachuku saw centre-back Dunn head a deep ball into the box from Chatting past his own goalkeeper into the bottom left-hand corner.

Sak Hassan jumps on Nnamdi Nwachuku to celebrate the latter's third goal Picture: Mecha Morton

It was almost 3-0 five minutes later but Hassan's first-time effort came back off the crossbar.

Dunn sent a header wide from a corner up the other end as he tried to atone for his costly mistake.

Substitute Marley Andrews congratulates Sak Hassan after his volleyed goal made it 4-0 to AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

But it was mainly one-way traffic with Harry Fair denying Nwachuku with a block with his legs while Ainsworth saw two efforts deflected wide.

Hassan put a low shot past the post early in the second half before Kewin Kwiek skied an effort for Rovers from the edge of the box.

The Yellows continued to look comfortable though and Nwachuku was flagged offside before rolling in a one-on-one chance before Fairs was drawn into a good reaction save to deny Jake Turner from inside the area.

AFC Sudbury's Harrison Chatting, who put in a man-of-the-match display, jumps over goalkeeper Harry Fairs

The third goal finally arrived in the 64th minute with Turner the architect. The midfielder won the ball back before playing a neat one-two with Hassan got him to the left-hand byline ahead of pulling back to the six-yard box for Nwachuku to guide into the corner of the net.

There was no let up in AFC's thirst for more with Hassan and Ainsworth both trying their luck from outside the area.

Callum Boylan latched on to a loose pass up the other end in the 71st minute but after going wide of 'keeper David Hughes he fired over the crossbar.

Centre-back Grimwood was denied the next home goal by a goal-line clearance from his header from a Harris corner, while Hassan's fierce effort forced Fairs to push up over his bar.

Ollie Brown in action for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mecha Morton

The fourth duly arrived in style in the 81st minute though in fine style for the latter.

After another corner was not cleared the ball broke outside the area for Harris to fire it back in and Hassan thumped it first time at the back post across goal into the far corner.

The home fans did not have to wait long for another though as within two minutes Nwachuku completed his hat-trick with a great turn and finish after receiving Hunter's pass with his back to goal just outside the area.

There was still time for the striker to have a couple of attempts at a fourth though he found Fairs equal to his efforts.

With Lowestoft losing 1-0 at East Thurrock United, Hashtag United have taken over in second place with Heybridge Swifts also moving above the Trawlerboys.

AFC Sudbury: Hughes, Brown, Harris, Turner (Mayhew 70'), Grimwood (Shaw 79'), Pollard, Ainsworth (Andrews 77'), Hunter, Nwachuku, Chatting, Hassan. Unused sub: Carroll.

Booked: None.

Great Wakering Rovers: Fairs, Newton, Rose, Cossington (Adedoja 59'), Dunn, Mendes, Okoh, Johnson, Da Silva CA (Matthews 70') , Callum Boylan, Kwiek. Unused subs: Hunter, Cai Boylan.

Booked: None.

Attendance: 324

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Harrison Chatting. The midfielder may not have got on the scoresheet but pulled the strings from start to finish in what was a fine team performance.