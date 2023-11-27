Hadleigh United manager Steve Holder is hoping the local football community will join them in rallying behind their self-employed player Jordan Patrick after he suffered a bleed on the brain.

The 32-year-old former Cambridge United professional, who has also had spells with Bury Town, Needham Market, Mildenhall Town and Soham Town Rangers, has been left unable to work heading into the festive period from the serious injury.

Holder said he wished to respect the winger’s privacy with the details of the fall but confirmed it happened away from football.

Hadleigh United player Jordan Patrick Picture: Hannah Parnnell

Along with player Max Dinnell and with the blessing of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club, he has launched a Crowdfunder page with a target of £1,000 to help out the now Peterborough-based player who previously lived in the Mildenhall area, who has a young daughter.

He said: “It happened three weeks ago and he’s fallen over and hit his head on the floor.

“The next thing he knows he’s in Addenbrooke’s (Hospital) for four or five days and been told he’s had a bleed on the brain.

Jordan Patrick in his Soham Town Rangers days Picture: Mark Westley

“He’s back home now but he’s obviously still not right and he’s off work.

“I spoke to him today and he’s a bit better than what he was.

“It’s pretty serious so he probably won’t go back to work until the New Year.

“We wanted to do something as a club with a whip round to support him and his family.

If anyone can help support our player Jordan Patrick after he suffered a bleed on the brain it would be greatly appreciated… https://t.co/i1BpT2jpGC — Hadleigh United FC (@OfficialHUFC) November 27, 2023

“If the football community can come together and help him out over this Christmas period that would be great.”

Holder first signed Patrick, who turned out on a number of occasions for Cambridge United during their stint in the National League, on a dual registration basis from St Ives Town two years ago.

Hadleigh United player Jordan Patrick Picture: Hannah Parnnell

The freelance site manager has been restricted to three appearances for the Brettsiders so far this season have struggled with a groin injury.

At the time of writing the Crowdfunder page had raised £340 with an end date of Christmas Day.