A minute's silence is being held at Suffolk county cup matches across this weekend and next week following the death of popular AFC Sudbury stalwart Brian Tatum.

The club announced via their website and social media channels that the 81-year-old, who was an influential founder member in both Sudbury Wanderers and AFC Sudbury, had lost his battle with a 'long illness' on Thursday.

It led to a host of clubs, players and non-league followers paying their tributes as well as Suffolk FA announcing there would be a minute's silence as a mark of respect ahead of all their cup matches in the next week.

Popular AFC Sudbury figure Brian Tatum has died aged 81 Picture: Mecha Morton

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long's statement read: "I regret to announce that club stalwart, Brian Tatum passed away yesterday after a long illness.

"He was one of the founder members of Sudbury Wanderers and played a major part in the success of the merger with Sudbury Town and the launch of AFC Sudbury.

"He was a director and company secretary of the club until a couple of years ago and his experience, help and friendly advice will be missed by us all.

The clubhouse side main stand at AFC Sudbury was named after their former treasurer and company secretary in June 2010 as the Brian Tatum stand. It got a makeover with new yellow and blue seating ahead of the 2020/21 season Picture: Steve Screech

"In addition, Brian was instrumental in the formation of the Essex & Suffolk Border League and was league chairman for many years. He was also a Life Member of the FA and AFC Sudbury.

"I am sure you will all join me in offering our condolences to Marlene and Brian’s family."

A statement on Suffolk FA's website read: "Suffolk FA Life Member Brian Tatum has passed away at the age of 81 after a long illness.

"Brian, a retired civil servant, was a long-serving official of AFC Sudbury and also chair of the Essex & Suffolk Border League.

"It was back in 1958 that Brian and a group of friends formed Sudbury Wanderers, who went on to merge with Sudbury Town and form AFC Sudbury in 1999.

"Brian, who lived in Sudbury, continued in his role as treasurer within the new club, who dominated the Eastern Counties League and also reached three FA Vase Finals between 2003 and 2005.

"The main stand at AFC Sudbury’s MEL Group Stadium is named The Brian Tatum Stand in his honour.

"A minute’s silence will be held as a mark of respect at all Suffolk FA county cup fixtures this weekend and also at the Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup Final in which AFC Sudbury face Leiston at Needham Market FC next Thursday, May 27th."

The theme of the tributes was how Tatum, who was known as the friendly face offering raffle tickets as you entered the turnstiles at AFC Sudbury, was regarded as a true gentleman of the local scene.

Former Sudbury goalkeeper Marcus Garnham, now at Needham Market, wrote on Twitter: "Lovely man. Will be missed."

Non-league follower Alan Jopling, a former Needham Market director, wrote: "Such sad news, a true gentleman and always happy to talk local football. AFC will have a large hole to fill."

Photographer Kevin Pengelley, a former media officer at the club, wrote: "Such sad news Brian was a real gentleman and will be greatly missed such a sad loss for AFC and everyone, my deepest sympathy and thoughts are with his family. RIP Brian."

Current Sudbury captain Joe Whight wrote: "Real gentleman & club legend. Best wishes to Brian’s family."

It is the latest in a line of death of key off-the-field figures at AFC Sudbury, who recently lost their active volunteer and 'queen of the turnstiles' Lynsey Davies.

Tony Simpson and Pat Arbon are among the others.

