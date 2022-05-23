A hectic period for news coming out of AFC Sudbury has continued with a second confirmed signing of the summer in former Colchester United professional Joshua Pollard.

After four years with the U's, the central defender, who can also play in midfield, joined Coggeshall Town ahead of the 2018/19 season – their first since promotion to Sudbury's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper to step up a division to be re-united with his former Colchester Under-23s and Maldon & Tiptree manager Kevin Horlock at Needham Market ahead of the Covid-curtailed 2020/21season.

Josh Pollard in action for Needham Market in a Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final against Stowmarket Town at AFC Sudbury in the 2020/21 campaign Picture: Ben Pooley

Pollard made 11 appearances for the Marketmen at the start of last term before re-joining Coggeshall where he lined up against AFC Sudbury once again in a Velocity Trophy fixture in Essex on November 23.

But he will link up with former Seedgrowers team-mate Nnamdi Nwachuku in 2022/23 after joining the fellow former U's trainee to become the club's second post-season signing in a matter of days.

It will also see him represent his hometown club, with the player based in neighbouring Great Cornard.

Josh Pollard scores a header for Coggeshall Town at AFC Sudbury back in November 2018 Picture: Clive Pearson

He told SuffolkNews it was now departed joint manager Angelo Harrop – who has stepped up to take the reins at Braintree Town – who instigated the move but he cannot wait to get started with the King's Marsh club.

"Me and Angelo had touched base and had a phone call which was very promising and he explained there is going to be exciting times at the club," he said.

"The phone call was followed by a meeting at the club with then joint manger Rick and from then on it was a no-brainer for me to commit to next season.

Josh Pollard has become the seocnd post-season signing at AFC Sudbury Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

"It’s my home town club so everything just fell into place."

Addressing where he feels his natural position is, he said: "I’m happy to play either, but if I could choose one it would always be centre-back, but it will be where the gaffa feels I’m most effective."

A club statement on the signing read: "Rick Andrews and AFC Sudbury are delighted to announce the capture of defender Josh Pollard for the 22/23 campaign.

"Josh, who lives locally in Great Cornard, will be a strong and vital component at the back as the team set up for a strong campaign where promotion is the aim of the game and also a realistic target."

Hat-trick for Grimwood

Meanwhile, young centre-back Joe Grimwood, who took over the captaincy at the turn of the year from Lewis O'Malley, saw his season's work rewarded with all three individual first-team awards.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised player, who came through Sudbury's academy, scooper the Players' Player, Manager's Player and Supporters' Player of the Year trophies at Friday evening's event.