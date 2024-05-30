AFC Sudbury have appointed former Long Melford boss David Hennessey as the first team’s new general manager.

Hennessey stepped down as Melford manager, after two years in the role, following his side’s 1-1 draw at Hadleigh United in their final game of the campaign on April 24.

Melford finished 15th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season, and Hennessey is making the move up to the Step 3 Yellows, who survived relegation from the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central on the final day of their 2023/24 campaign.

David Hennessey is AFC Sudbury’s new general manager. Picture: Mecha Morton

In a statement posted on Sudbury’s website, they stated Hennessey’s role will be based off the field: managing team sheets, organising transport, welcoming teams and officials to home fixtures, completing Marc Abbott’s signing formalities and taking all the back-office and administrative tasks off the Yellows boss.

Danny Laws, head of football at the club, told Sudbury’s media team: “We interviewed Dave last year when we appointed Marc.

“He impressed us all at the time with his positive attitude and his strong, commercially and administratively astute character.”

Meanwhile, Sudbury’s Academy celebrated double glory in the Junior Irish 2024 Memorial Day Invitational event in Chicago at the weekend.

One of the AFC Sudbury Academy Girls' sides in Chicago Picture: Steve Screech

As part of their tour of America, both the boys’ and girls’ sides won their tournaments, bringing silverware back to the MEL Group Stadium in the process.