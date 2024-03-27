AFC Sudbury have revealed they have signed former Premier League striker and Canadian international Simeon Jackson in a transfer coup for Marc Abbott’s relegation-threatened Pitching In Southern League Premier Central side.

Set to turn 37 tomorrow, his professional career is best known for his promotion-winning spells at Norwich City and Gillingham, having helped fire the Canaries up to the Premier League in 2010/11 and The Gills to League One in 2008/09.

His spell at Norwich saw him score four goals from 35 appearances (15 starts) across two seasons in the Premier League from 2011/12 with his departure from Carrow Road taking him to the Bundesliga to for a short spell with Eintracht Braunschweig. He also went on to play in the Sottish Premiership for both St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

Simeon Jackson celebrates scoring during a loan spell at King’s Lynn Town in 2021 Picture: Tim Smith

Jackson, who has 49 caps and six goals for Canada, had stepped back from playing at Chelmsford City last summer to focus on his role as an academy coach at the Step 2 club.

He had ended the previous two seasons as The Clarets’ top scorer in the Vanarama National League South in a spell which saw him scoring 20 times in 68 appearances from February 2021.

The Jamiacan-born player who started his senior career at Rushden & Diamonds also had a loan spell at then National League King’s Lynn Town in the covid-hit season in 2020/21 which saw him score six times in 17 games.

AFC Sudbury boss Abbott said they had been in discussions with Jackson last summer but are now delighted to have got him to the club.

Simeon Jackson scored 41 goals in 116 appearances for Gillingham Picture: Barry Goodwin

"We are pleased to add a player of Simeon's quality who will be a massive help to a young group over the next six games,” he told the club’s website.

“He is a calming presence on and off the pitch and someone who will lead and coach the players around him.

“Simeon needs no introduction to us all, his career speaks for itself: a natural finisher that has been a success throughout his football journey.

“Simeon trained with the lads last night and will be available for Saturday's home fixture against St Ives.

“We met Simeon last summer as we tried to bring him on board then but his work commitments with Chelmsford City meant he was not in a position to commit at the time."

Sudbury find themselves four points from safety in the Southern League Premier Central, having conceded a stoppage-time goal at Stourbridge on Saturday which came after forward Romario Dunne had been shown a controversial red card for a high challenge.

The Yellows host St Ives Town on Saturday (3pm) ahead of going to league leaders Needham Market on Easter Monday (1pm).