Versatile winger Roman Michael-Percil, who came through the youth set-up at Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a successful spell in the higher echelons of the non-league pyramid, has joined AFC Sudbury from Haringey Borough.

The 26-year-old was with Spurs from the ages of 14 through to 19, signing professional forms in 2011 before being released at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Michael-Percil, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth levels, went on to have trials at Ipswich Town and Southend United before moving into non-league.

Roman Michael-Percil made his debut for AFC Sudbury at Aveley on Saturday Picture: Steve Screech

He has since had spells with the likes of Concord Rangers, Dulwich Hamlet, Braintree Town and most recently, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division outfits Wingate & Finchley and Haringey Borough.

With fellow wide attackers Cruise Nyadzayo (suspended), Reece Harris (injured) and Jake Clowsley (recovering from injury) having been unavailable, joint managers Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop moved to bring in Michael-Percil for the weekend's game at Aveley.

The player who won promotion to the National League via the play-offs with Braintree in 2017/18 went straight into the Yellows' line-up on Saturday alongside his former Spurs team-mate and friend Laste Dombaxe.

Sudbury lost the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division match 2-1 for a second defeat in their last three to leave them fifth but still three points off the top ahead of tonight's rearranged Suffolk derby at second-placed Stowmarket Town (7.45pm).

Their hosts could displace Canvey Island at the summit – having beaten them on the road 1-0 on Saturday with 10 men for almost a half – with a draw or a win. The Islanders, who are not in action themselves tonight, are currently level on points but having played a game less than Stow.

* Follow @russclaydon on Twitter for team news and goal updates of Stowmarket Town versus AFC Sudbury before reading the report on SuffolkNews tonight.