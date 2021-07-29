Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop have added a third signing to their AFC Sudbury squad in Coggeshall Town title winner Jamie Shaw.

The experienced versatile player, who is able to play as a centre-back or as a striker, lifted the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with The Seed Growers in 2017/18.

Shaw knows recently appointed joint manager Rick Andrews well having played under him at Stowmarket Town.

Jamie Shaw was unveiled as Stowmarket Town player last summer and has now followed manager Rick Andrews to AFC Sudbury Picture: Hogan Cobbold Photography

After signing for him last summer though he was released from the Old Gold & Blacks in December, following Andrews' resignation.

The 30-year-old made nine appearances (six starts) for the Greens Meadow club, scoring one goal.

But the pair are now set to be reunited at the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division club, who will be going up against newly-promoted Stowmarket together in 2021/22.

Shaw was Stanway Rovers top goalscorer in 2019/20, scoring 14 goals despite splitting his playing time between up front and in defence.

He joins Jake Turner and George Keys as new signings at Sudbury while seven players, including club captain Joe Whight, and most recently, Emannuel Machaya, have departed.

Meanwhile, the club had a reunion with Liam Bennett last night when Cambridge United brought over a squad including their former academy player for pre-season games against the under-18s (2-1 Sudbury) and the first-team (2-2).

After taking on hosting Needham Market in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday (3pm), the Yellows are due to kick off their 2020/21 campaign at home to Aveley the following weekend on August 14.

