Baris Altintop has returned to Suffolk with a loan move to Leiston in a bid to kick-start his career at King's Lynn Town.

The 21-year-old sealed a dream move into the professional ranks from Bury Town in November but is yet to make his Linnets debut after suffering ankle ligament damage in his first few days of training.

The defender, who came through AFC Sudbury's academy and played youth football with Debenham LC and Framlingham Town, has joined Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger's Leiston on a one-month loan deal.

Baris Altintop, pictured in action playing for Bury Town against Stowmarket Town earlier this season ahead of his move to King's Lynn Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Altintop, whose family are based in Sudbury, tweeted: "After a long injury, I’m happy to get back on to the pitch today with @leistonfc and get back playing."

The former Helmingham Primary and Debenham High School pupil, who was released from Colchester United aged 15, goes straight into the squad for this afternoon's Pitching In Southern League Premier Central game at mid-table Stourbridge (3pm).

Leiston (7th) are the highest-placed of Suffolk's non-league sides and currently chasing down a spot in the end-of-season play-offs.

Baris Altintop after signing his first professional contract at King's Lynn Town Picture: Contributed

The Blues are seventh points adrift of AFC Rushden & Diamonds in fifth having played the same number of games and with 11 fixtures left to play.

Altintop's first chance to play in front of The Victory Road faithful comes on Tuesday when Brantham Athletic visit in a rearranged Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round tie (7.45pm).

Elsewhere in the Southern Premier Central today, 11th-placed Needham Market are at home to the side one place above them, Stratford Town, while third-from-bottom Lowestoft Town are at 15th-placed Redditch United (both 3pm).