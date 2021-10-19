Following their side's heroics in the Emirates FA Cup at the weekend, AFC Sudbury's joint bosses Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop have added a new signing to the ranks.

Jake Clowsley is the player in question, coming in from Step 3 outfit Brightlingsea Regent.

The striker has made three appearances for Regent this term, finding the back of the net on one occasion.

Jake Clowsley has rejoined AFC Sudbury. Picture: Clive Pearson

He has had a spell at Sudbury before between October 2017 and February 2018, when he turned out 24 times for the club, scoring three goals.

And he could make appearance number 25 tonight, with the attacker going straight into the squad for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division home clash with Great Wakering Rovers (7.45pm).

Sudbury's two managers told the club's website: "Jake will bring even more energy to our frontline that through injuries has become a little stretched at times lately.

"He's got good pace, a keen eye for goal and a workrate that is second to none. He'll improve the competition for places up top and it's a good time for him to come into the club.

"We've a lot of games coming up in a short amount of time and we needed reinforcements, when a player of Jake's ability becomes available it really is a no brainer."

Clowsley also includes Braintree Town, FC Clacton and Stanway Rovers among his list of former clubs.

