Ex-AFC Sudbury defender Tyler French has finalised a move to Wrexham.

The 21-year-old had been a free agent since yesterday evening when Bradford City confirmed that his contract at Valley Parade had been cancelled by mutual consent.

French made a total of 25 appearances for the Bantams after joining from Sudbury in the summer of 2019, but had found his opportunities limited of late.

Tyler French has joined Wrexham. Picture: Mark Bullimore

However, the Long Melford-raised player was without a club for less than 24 hours following confirmation of his switch to Wrexham, who are currently ninth in the National League.

The Welsh side have recently been in the headlines due to a bid by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to take over the club, with a deal expected to be completed in the near future.

Meanwhile, French has travelled with his new team-mates for tomorrow's league encounter at Eastleigh (7pm).

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news