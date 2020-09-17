After beating them to the Suffolk Cup on Sunday, Darren Batch is hoping the uniqueness of their Friars Street ground can give Sudbury the edge they need in the group-deciding contest with Sawston & Babraham this weekend.

Following a highly-pleasing eight-wicket victory at Copdock & Old Ipswichian, the Talbots go into their final Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League South Group match on Saturday (11am) trailing opponents Sawston & Babraham by 19 points.

Ordinarily a Sudbury win (25 points) while restricting their opponents to six points to tie would have been enough to see them enter Sunday’s play-off at Mildenhall CC on the second tie-breaking rule of least defeats. But a change in the league constitution for this season has come to light whereby a super-over would come into play in that scenario, much to club captain Batch’s chagrin.

Sudbury ensured they got their hands on some sliverware during their 2020 truncated season after retaining the Tier 1 Suffolk 'Thank You NHS' Club T20 Cup against Sawston & Babraham at Woolpit CCPicture: Mark Westley

It means they are only focusing on beating their opponents, as the Twenty/20 side did off the final ball of Sunday’s Tier 1 Suffolk ‘Thank You NHS’ Club T20 Cup, and keeping their bonus points below six. That would see their season extend into a play-off for a 2020 trophy – but not the usual EAPL title – against the North Group winners, likely to be Swardeston but possibly Mildenhall, the following day.

Batch said: “It is always nice to take home a bit of silverware and as this season has panned out Sawston have been our main rivals.

“After getting a hammering over there where we were bowled out for 40, I know it is not the same thing as it was T20 with different personnel, but it was good to get a win over them on Sunday.

Sudbury club captain Darren Batch pictured during the Suffolk Cup final game at Woolpit on SundayPicture: Mark Westley

“We have only lost one game and unfortunately we did not manage to get a game in against Copdock when we were rained off at home and that has hurt us really as we have found ourselves 19 points behind.

“With the situation as it is we are just looking to less than six points as the league have made a decision that, personally, I think was a particularly poor one.”

But Batch thinks their ground can be their trump card in the deciding contest.

“Sudbury is not always the highest scoring ground so we are hoping for a low scoring thriller,” he added.

“It is obviously a pitch we know really well and a place we have been successful at before in these situations, like our second EAPL title win, so we have those memories to draw on.

“It is the first time Sawston have played at Sudbury, I believe, and it might be a bit of an experience for them, with its size and dimensions; not many grounds are like that so we will look to use the full advantage of that.”

Tom Huggins’ participation on Saturday is a doubt, should Essex want their coach to take a training session ahead of Sunday’s game.

READ MORE: Sudbury retain Suffolk T20 Cup in thrilling fashion