Halstead Town captain Jack Cherry is hoping the local football community will get behind a fund-raising page he has launched for Ben Morris after he suffered a horrific injury while on loan at Cornard United.

The young midfielder was making his debut for the Ards away at Swaffham Town on Saturday, having signed on a dual registration basis for Gary Monti’s side.

But the game only reached the fourth minute when he suffered what proved to be a double leg break which saw a red card issued before the referee went on to abandon the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North fixture.

Halstead Town player Ben Morris suffered a double leg break while on loan at Cornard United Picture: Rob Price

Halstead goalkeeper and skipper Cherry launched a GoFundMe page for Morris, who broke into the Humbugs first-team last season going on to make 21 appearances despite having a period out injured.

On it he wrote: “He suffered a broken fibula and his leg is out of alignment and he is needing surgery in the coming weeks, which he will need to have a plate and screws put into his leg to have it realigned.

“Ben is an absolute credit to this club and we’ve decided to set this page up to help him through this tough time because he will not be able to work and would love to provide him with some financial relief.

Halstead Town captain Jack Cherry set up the fund-raising page Picture: Mecha Morton

“Any donations would be appreciated and everyone from Halstead Town FC wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Despite only being launched on Tuesday night with a target of £750, it had raised £1,280 by 10.30am this morning.

Cornard United have also said they are looking to do a fund-rasier themselves to ‘support Ben on his road to recovery’.

Halstead, who came back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to win 4-3 at home to Takeley on Saturday to leave them sixth in the Essex Senior League Premier Division, are back in action tonight at third-placed Woodford Town (7.45pm).

The Humbugs’ side on Saturday featured a new addition in former Stowmarket Town striker Scott Sloots.