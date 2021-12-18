Following a series of non-league matches being called off due to Covid-19 cases yesterday there has also been further fixtures involving Suffolk sides fall by the wayside today.

AFC Sudbury have revealed Brentwood Town are not making the trip to The MEL Group Stadium due to an outbreak of Covid in the Essex side's squad.

Their reserves' Thurlow Nunn League fixture at Harwich & Parkeston has also been called off due to concerns over the virus.

Both AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town, who played each other on Tuesday, are left without fixtures this afternoon Picture: Mecha Morton

The Yellows' home fixture is one of three Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixtures off today with Bury Town's game at Hullbridge Sports joining yesterday's news about Stowmarket Town's home game with Maldon & Tiptree.

But it was a failed pitch inspection at Hullbridge this morning which has seen Ben Chenery's Blues not travel.

Needham Market's Buildbase FA Trophy last 64 tie at home to Vanarama National League Wealdstone is still ON and you can read our preview here and log back on this evening for the report and reaction.

Soham Town Rangers' home game with Sutton Coldfield Town, in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Midlands Division also goes ahead.

Meanwhile, in the Thurlow Nunn League Ipswich Wanderers' home game with Benfleet and Haverhill Borough's trip to Coggeshall Town were both postponed late yesterday afternoon.

But the league has confirmed today that the following fixtures are going ahead (3pm):

Brantham Athletic v Swaffham Town

Fakenham Town v Mildenhall Town

Hadleigh United v Wroxham

Haverhill Rovers v March Town United

Leiston Revers v Norwich CBS

Buckhurst Hill v Cornard United

Hackney Wick v Newbury Forest

Wivenhoe Town v Halstead Town

Halstead Town Res v Walsham-le-Willows Res