A stunning strike from Dan Gilchrist sent holders Felixstowe & Walton United through to the last eight of this season’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup.

Gilchrist rifled the ball into the top corner of the net from 20 yards to give the Seasiders a 3-2 win against higher-league AFC Sudbury at the Elite Travel Stadium on Tuesday night.

Joint manager Stuart Ainsley said: “It is a great finish. We know he is capable of scoring goals. He has scored a few important goals for us this year and obviously another one tonight, which is excellent for him.”

Dan Gilchrist rifles home Felixstowe & Walton United’s winning goal from 20 yards against AFC Sudbury. Picture: Stefan Peck

AFC Sudbury had taken the lead after just six minutes when new signing Mekhi McKenzie fired home after Jacob Lay gave the ball away, but the winger atoned when he swept in the equaliser in the 34th minute.

Callum Page squeezed a shot between Harry Wright and his near post two minutes into time added on at the end of the first-half to put the Yellows ahead for a second time.

However, Felixstowe restored parity in the 55th minute when Tom Warren drilled home after the AFC Sudbury defence failed to clear and Gilchrist netted the winner ten minutes later.

Ainsley said afterwards: “I am absolutely delighted. I thought we were fully deserving of the win tonight. I thought we dominated vast parts of the game.

“We had most of the possession and territory and we dominated a Step 3 side. I know the quality we have got in the changing room, so I am really pleased with the boys’ effort.

“We came here with a bit of a game-plan to nullify what Sudbury are good at but conceded two goals from it unfortunately and were 2-1 down at half-time.

“We said to the lads we have got 45 minutes to try and stay in the cup as we try to retain it. The lads were excellent throughout the game, but especially in the second-half when we were 2-1 down. We came out fighting and were well deserving of our win.”

AFC Sudbury manager Danny Laws said he was ‘massively disappointed’ to go out of the competition.

“All credit to Felixstowe, who came at us in the second-half, and we didn’t have enough of the ball and we didn’t have enough chances. They put us under pressure, and it was a really good goal that won the cup tie.”