After listening to an AFC Sudbury recording of the incident in Friday's televised FA Cup tie, Colchester United goalkeeper Shamal George has accepted no racist comments were made against him.

On Saturday morning the FA had said it would investigate alleged racist abuse hurled at the former Liverpool academy 'keeper by a male voice in the crowd, after a clip of the BBC footage was posted on Twitter.

Although they condemned the abuse, AFC Sudbury responded by putting out a statement with chairman Andrew Long saying that "following extensive analysis from BBC sound engineers who managed to isolate the incident on audio, that the alleged 'racist abuse' did NOT in fact contain any racial element."

Colchester United goalkeeper Shamal George walking on to the pitch ahead of the FA Cup tie with AFC Sudbury on Friday Picture: Mecha Morton

George had been convinced in his own posts that it was racist in nature but AFC Sudbury's head of media, Steve Screech, released footage via Twitter of his GoPro camera stationed behind the goal.

After watching this, and reading some subtitles that had been put on it, he accepted he had misheard what was said and that it was not racist.

He posted on Twitter: "Now seeing this I can only apologise. I hope everyone understands and heard what I heard in the first place.

"And being a victim of this already this year it hurt me. It’s good to know that there was no racist remarks! Sorry once again."

The AFC Sudbury account quoted his post saying: "We stand with you @shamalgeorge we ALWAYS WILL! Racism has no place in our game or in our society!"

Dave Cannon, an AFC Sudbury Academy coach, replied to the goalkeeper's tweet saying: "No apology needed - just the acknowledgement that a young lad (although rude) was not racist towards you.

"Proper people behave like you have - holding your hand up. Gutted to hear you’ve been racially abused! #noplaceforracism"

AFC Sudbury lost the first round proper tie, broadcast live on BBC2, 4-0 with Colchester – ranked 77 places higher in the football pyramid – scoring two goals in each half.

