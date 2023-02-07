Well wishes are being sent to Long Melford goalkeeper David Leader as he waits to see if he requires surgery following sustaining a horrific kidney injury in a match in Lowestoft.

With no sub 'keeper present he amazingly got himself through the remaining 70 minutes of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match at Kirkley & Pakefield, unaware of how much damage the boot to his back had caused.

But having gone to hospital to have checked out on Saturday evening scans showed he had in fact suffered a 4cm cut to one of his kidneys – which only tend to measure up to 10-12cm.

Long Melford goalkeeper David Leader in action at Soham Town Rangers earlier this season Picture: Mark Westley

The Stoneylands club posted an update on their website this afternoon which read: "Everybody at the club wishes David Leader a speedy recovery.

"The Long Melford goalkeeper sustained a grade 4 laceration (4cms deep) on his kidney, during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Kirkley.

"David will obviously be out of action for the foreseeable future.

"He went into A&E on Saturday. On Tuesday he was still in hospital having more tests done before they decide definitively if he requires surgery.

"In a bruising encounter, Will Wingfield (ribs), Hassan Ally (foot) and Jake Jackson (hamstring) were also on the injury list."

Melford manager David Hennessey, who signed Leader in the summer following his spells with FC Clacton and Heybridge Swifts, was also unaware at the time of how serious the injury was.

"Dave took a kick to the back early in the game," he said.

"A mix of grit, determination and adrenaline got him through but he was struggling and took himself off to the hospital later that evening."

With Leader certainly unable to play again this season, Hennessey is set to give the number one shirt to reserve team goalkeeper Max Boulter.

He said: "He stepped in for Matt Walker last season and has played eight first-team games already this season, so we are in good hands."

The result leaves Melford ninth in the table ahead of returning to action with a home match against Whitton United next Wednesday (7.45pm).