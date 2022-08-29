Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Josh Blunkell returns to AFC Sudbury on loan
Josh Blunkell has rejoined AFC Sudbury on an initial 28-day loan deal.
It was announced in July that the young goalkeeper had left the Yellows after earning himself a professional deal with EFL League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers.
However, with Sudbury's number one goalkeeper Alfie Stronge currently sidelined by a knee injury, Blunkell has returned to fill the void.
The paperwork was not completed in time for Blunkell to feature in today's derby at Bury Town, which meant manager Rick Andrews handed a first senior start to Ryan Dunne, who performed well in the 2-2 draw.
"Wycombe have been very good with us and we'll see how it goes," said Andrews.
"Alfie has picked up a knee injury and we're still analysing what sort of timescale we're looking at with that. We don't know right now if it's a week, a couple of weeks or a couple of months.
"Bringing Josh back in will give us a bit of time to assess everything, and whether or not we need to bring someone else in."