Josh Blunkell has rejoined AFC Sudbury on an initial 28-day loan deal.

It was announced in July that the young goalkeeper had left the Yellows after earning himself a professional deal with EFL League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers.

However, with Sudbury's number one goalkeeper Alfie Stronge currently sidelined by a knee injury, Blunkell has returned to fill the void.

Young goalkeeper Josh Blunkell is back at AFC Sudbury on loan. Picture: Mecha Morton

The paperwork was not completed in time for Blunkell to feature in today's derby at Bury Town, which meant manager Rick Andrews handed a first senior start to Ryan Dunne, who performed well in the 2-2 draw.

"Wycombe have been very good with us and we'll see how it goes," said Andrews.

"Alfie has picked up a knee injury and we're still analysing what sort of timescale we're looking at with that. We don't know right now if it's a week, a couple of weeks or a couple of months.

"Bringing Josh back in will give us a bit of time to assess everything, and whether or not we need to bring someone else in."