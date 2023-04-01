Long Melford have welcomed back fans' favourite goalkeeper Matt Walker among three signings ahead of yesterday's 2022/23 season registration deadline with a former Barcelona development player also coming in at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club.

With the Villagers' number one this season, David Leader, having his season ended prematurely –as a result of sustaining a horrific kidney injury in early February – manager David Hennessey has taken the opportunity to bring back Walker.

The player who recently departed fellow Premier Division side Brantham Athletic was named the Melford Supporters' Player of the Year last season, having joined the club ahead of the Covid-curtailed 2019/20 campaign.

Goalkeeper Matt Walker has resigned for Long Melford following a spell at Brantham Athletic Picture: Mecha Morton

Walker made 69 appearances in his first spell at Stoneylands and also returning is defender Alex Barker, who is set to help the reserves' push for a top three finish.

Meanwhile, an intriguing third addition is Nigerian born central midfielder Ilesanmi Babatunde who was part of the Barcelona development programme as a teenager and is now based in Colchester.

Ahead of the 11th-placed side's away game at second-placed Thetford Town this afternoon (3pm), Hennessey told SuffolkNews: "We are delighted to welcome the lads to Long Melford.

"Matt is well known to players and fans of the club having picked up the Supporters' Player of the Year last season and is a very good goalkeeper.

"Alex is a good defender who will add to the reserve team group as they look to finish strongly and Ilesanmi is one we are very excited and intrigued by.

"All three will train on Wednesday and be available for selection next weekend."

Long Melford 2019/20 team picture ahead of hosting Wrxoham, featuing manager Jamie Bradbury and debutant goalkeeper Matt Walker (26328384)

Melford had been utilising reserve team goalkeeper Max Boulter to step up in place of Leader between the posts.

Non-league call-offs

Meanwhile, a handful of today's fixtures involving the area's clubs across Steps 3-6 of the non-league pyramid have been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Those matches, as of 12pm, are:

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central:

Hednesford Town vs Needham Market

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division:

Felixstowe & Walton United vs East Thurrock United

Lowestoft Town vs Brentwood Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division:

Haverhill Rovers vs Woodbridge Town

Fakenham Town vs Newmarket Town