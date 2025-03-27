Sudbury ABC’s wait to crown a male national champion is finally over after Zak Gulyas followed in the footsteps of the likes of David Haye, Amir Khan and Joshua Buatsi in Wigan over the weekend.

The 14-year-old from Sudbury saw his hard work in and out of the ring pay off as he won bouts on both Saturday and Sunday to claim the gold medal in the Male Cadet Under-70kg category in the England Boxing National Junior Championships.

With national talent scouts present at Robin Park Leisure Centre, the Thomas Gainsborough School pupil dominated the first and third rounds against semi-final opponent Maleek Sharon on Saturday to progress on a 4-1 split decision.

Zak Gulyas became Sudbury ABC's first male national title winner after his gold medal in the England Boxing National Junior Championships Picture: Kimberley Gulyas

In Sunday’s final, it appeared to have come down to the last round against Andrew Jones from Leigh in Greater Manchester before Gulyas delivered a powerful overhand right, knocking his opponent to the canvas. He managed to beat the count to get up but was unsteady on his feet with the referee not happy for him to continue, delivering Gulays the title.

And head coach Neil Anderson, who has seen his son Harry at the England Boxing Development Championships in October follow on from Scott Stannard and Jack Wiffen in losing out in national finals in the last decade, felt he was a worthy history-maker for the club.

“It’s the first male national champion for Sudbury after coming so close in the past few years,” he said.

Zak Gulyas, with Sudbury ABC coach Steve Spence, after winning gold in the England Boxing National Junior Championships Picture: Kimberley Gulyas

“Zak has trained so hard for this and it’s a testament to the work he has done outside the gym with his dad, doing hill runs and all the strength and conditioning training, that has moved his boxing up a level.

“It’s been a big effort from everyone since he came to us a few years ago since moving over from the Chelmsford area.

“He previously lost to this lad so it’s always good to avenge a defeat, especially when it matters most.”

Saturday saw Sudbury’s second female national champion, Ellie Spencer, unable to make it back-to-back Junior titles, following her Cadet win last April, as she lost out by unanimous decision in her Female Junior U54kg semi-final to Birkenhead Venture’s European champion, Letitia McKee.

Gulyas will be in attendance to show off his medal rather than fight again as Sudbury ABC host a home show on Saturday at Sudbury Rugby Club in Great Cornard with boxing from 5pm.

With his numbers limited by illness, Anderson expects to have about 16 bouts on the card with 10 set to feature Sudbury boxers.