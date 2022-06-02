Jamie Griffiths has announced his retirement from football at the age of 30.

The striker started his career as a professional with Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle (on loan), before dropping into the non-league game with Kettering Town, AFC Sudbury, Long Melford and Needham Market.

Across two spells with Melford, where he become somewhat of a club legend, the frontman found the net on 82 occasions from his 158 appearances.

Jamie Griffiths has retired from playing at the age of 30. Picture: Mark Westley

But he has suffered a couple of serious injuries down the years and they have taken their toll, with Griffiths writing on Twitter: "Unfortunately it’s time to hang the boots up at the age of 30. The pain I play in doesn’t make football enjoyable any more, just trying to sleep at night is hard enough.

"That and half a knee means for a lot of years I’ve been a shadow of the player I can be. Thanks to all the managers, players and back room staff I have played and worked with over the years, it has been a pleasure! It’s now time to go and enjoy time with the family."

Meanwhile, former Melford boss Jules Mumford, who signed Griffiths as the spearhead for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title-winning campaign of 2014/15, said: "Griff was a great signing for the club. He brought high standards to the club on and off the pitch and was superb for us.

The forward started his career as a youngster with Ipswich Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

"A real team player as well as the outstanding individual qualities. He was a pleasure to manage and a joy to watch."

And Jamie Bradbury, who stepped down as Melford manager at the end of last season, added: Griff has not only been a top player for the club, but also someone who led by example. "He ensured standards were always kept high, not only those of the players but everyone at the club.

"Although he was injured for my first season at the Stoneylands, his presence in the dressing room was massive and helped me feel at home. Something I will always be thankful for.

"Local football will be poorer without him, and Long Melford will always remember and be grateful for his contribution during a golden period for the club."