Recently installed AFC Sudbury captain Joe Grimwood believes the team’s goal drought does not show a deficiency in finishers at the club.

Following the goalless home draw with Hashtag United on Saturday the 11th-placed Yellows have now gone more than six hours in all competitions since last scoring, coming late on in the 1-0 win against Coggeshall Town on February 1.

At the same time Grimwood has been at the heart of a defence that has kept four straight clean sheets in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division – including two against sides in the top seven.

Joe Grimwood recently took over the captain's armband from fellow academy graduate Lewis O'Malley after the joint managers opted for a change to help the latter out Picture: Ben Pooley

But he is certainly not absolving himself and his defensive partners from what is costing their late push for the play-offs up the other end of the pitch.

“That’s four clean sheets in a row in the league but we just can’t get the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

“But that goes throughout the whole team, with defenders as well as we’ve had so many opportunities from corners and not taken them.

Jake Clowsley is one of just two recognised senior strikers currently available to Rick Andrews and Angleo Harrop with his seven goals currently leading the team's charts Picture: Richard Marsham

“The goals have dried up a little and I just feel we need that bit of luck as it’s not coming for us at the moment.”

Following the departures of Shane Temple, Dan Gilchrist, Cruise Nyadzayo, George Purcell and most recently, Ross Wall, along with the long-term injury to Romario Dunne, Jake Clowsley and Jamie Shaw are now the only recognised senior strikers available to their managers.

But asked if he felt the current squad were capable of providing the required goals without the managers heading back into the transfer market, ahead of yesterday's signing of Correy Davidson, Grimwood said: “I definitely think they are. I think the confidence is a bit low after not scoring for a couple of weeks but I’m sure it will come. If they get one I’m sure more will soon follow.”

The 20-year-old took over the captain’s armband for the first time in his playing career from fellow academy graduate Lewis O’Malley at the end of January but is not making too big a deal of it.

Lewis O'Malley started the season as skipper after putting his name forward but his managers feel removing the burden from him was the right thing to do, given his age Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m privileged from being here from the academy but I’m just concentrating on my football,” he said.

“I’m carrying it until the end of the season and we’ll see.

“It’s not really been in my head to do it but I have taken it when people have got subbed.”

Josh Stokes brought out the best save in Saturday's goalless draw with Hashtag United Picture: Richard Marsham

AFC (11th) – who will be without Sak Hassan for the next month due to his international call-up – go to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders Canvey Island Saturday (3pm).

It is followed by hosting current fifth-placed Brentwood Town on Tuesday (7.45pm) who are seven points ahead of them with a game in hand.