FC Clacton have announced the signing of Kyle Ferguson from Hadleigh United.

The attacker rejoined the Brettsiders last September from Whitton United and went on to make 11 appearances before the current campaign was halted and then subsequently curtailed due to Covid-19.

It was in one of those outings – the 2-2 draw with Clacton in early November – that Ferguson caught the eye of Seasiders manager Mark Nicholls, who has now got his man.

Kyle Ferguson has decided to leave Hadleigh United. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ferguson will now link up with Clacton ahead of their involvement in the Essex Senior League Len Cordell Memorial Cup, which gets under way next month.

Speaking to the Clacton website, former Chelsea frontman Nicholls said: "Kyle will offer us pace and power in the attacking format.

"He impressed me a lot when we played against Hadleigh in November, we've been watching him ever since and I'm delighted to now welcome Kyle to FC Clacton.

"Kyle was desperate to come to us once we showed interest, and I see him as a massive part of my plans for the way I want to go next season."

