It was a busy weekend of recruitment for Hadleigh United manager Steve Holder.

It was an up and down 2021/22 campaign for the Brettsiders, who for a period flirted with the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division's relegation zone before a strong end to the campaign saw them finish comfortably clear of danger.

However, Holder will be hoping his three new additions will help to ensure things are less uncertain next term.

Olly Hughes has linked up with Steve Holder at Hadleigh United. Picture: Mecha Morton

Perhaps the most eye-catching of the incomings is that of Olly Hughes, who earlier this summer announced his departure from higher-league Bury Town after seven years with the Step 4 club.

Speaking to Suffolk News at the time of his Bury exit the striker revealed that he was planning to go travelling – and that appears to still be the case, with Hadleigh confirming that he will not be available for selection until later in the season.

Joining Hughes at Millfield is George Bowman – a midfielder who arrives after making more than 200 appearances in midfield for Woodbridge Town and a brief stint at Whitton United.

Steve Holder has made three additions over the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

And the trio of new faces is completed by former Bury Town and AFC Sudbury frontman Liam Wales.

Most recently the forward has been turning out for fellow Premier Division side Whitton United, for whom he scored seven goals from 31 appearances last season.

On the club's Facebook page, Holder said of Wales: "I had the privilege to play with Liam at Bury Town at Step 3 football.

"Liam was coming on to the football scene and at a young age you could see his real qualities. After a few years gaining experience I think we will now see the best of you and would like to give you a warm welcome to the club and look forward to working with you."