Hadleigh United boss Steve Holder has continued to revamp his squad ahead of the upcoming Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season with three more signings in Ollie Dunlop, Alfie Carroll and Luke Mallett.

After completing the eye-catching addition of former Ipswich Town and Sunderland man Carlos Edwards last week, he has also added options to his squad in both attack and defence in the last few days.

Forward Dunlop joins after scoring 12 goals in 27 appearances in the First Division North (Step 6) with Holland last season, while he also has experience in Hadleigh’s division, having had a spell with Whitton United prior to that move into Essex.

Ollie Dunlop suffered a serious knee injury while with Bury Town but has rebuilt his non-league career with the likes of Whitton United and Holland Picture: Phil Morley

The AFC Sudbury academy graduate has been hampered by injury throughout the early years of his senior career, while at Bury Town, but will hoping he can stay fit to help The Brettsiders build on a ninth-place finish at the end of last season.

Defender Carroll also came through the academy at AFC Sudbury going on to sign for a Haverhill Rovers side that he went on to become captain of.

He leaves a Rovers side who were relegated to the Thurlow Nunn First Division North last term, however injury restricted him to just five appearances and he will now be looking to make a fresh start at Hadleigh.

Alfie Carroll had a frustrating season of injuries and relegation with Haverhill Rovers last season but will be remaining at Step 5 level with Hadleigh United Picture: Mark Westley

A further attacking option has been recruited in the form of Woodbridge Town striker Mallett.

The 25-year-old, who also oversaw a second successive promotion as manager of AFC Sudbury Women, scored 22 goals in 30 appearances for Hadleigh’s division rivals Woodbridge in the 2022/23.

And his new boss Holder will be banking on Mallett continuing his fine scoring form at The Millfield.

Following confirmation of the signing, Mallett tweeted: “Excited to get started and push for promotion next season.”

Luke Mallett on the touchline last season as manager of promotion-winning AFC Sudbury Women Picture: Mecha Morton

Holder’s side get their pre-season schedule under way on Friday night with a trip to Diss Town (7.30pm) before hosting Witham Town next Tuesday (7.45pm).

The Thurlow Nunn League season is due to get under way on Saturday, July 29, though fixtures are yet to be released.