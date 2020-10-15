Hadleigh United boss Christian Appleford has revealed the club are hoping to get a four-match ban for striker Joel Glover revoked by submitting video footage of his latest red card.

The player signed from Great Yarmouth Town ahead of the 2019/20 coronavirus-abandoned campaign was shown his second red card in five games in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Ely City.

But the straight red drawn from the referee’s pocket in the 87th minute of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match astounded the team around the Hadleigh dugout.

Hadleigh United’s Joel Glover was shown a straight red card on Saturday, but the club are set to appeal the banPicture: Mecha Morton

And with the two yellow cards in the FA Vase match at Hadley last month triggering a four-match suspension, Appleford is not happy to let things take their course.

“It was a very bad decision on the red card. We are going to appeal it,” he said, ahead of Saturday’s trip to fellow top six side Walsham-le-Willows (3pm).

“I know even with good video evidence that does not always work, but I do not know what was going through the referee’s head. It looked a clean 50/50 challenge where he was being more tackled than the tackler.

Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford was not happy with the sending off decisionPicture: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

“We were getting irritated just for thinking he was getting a booking.

“He will get a four-game ban as his two yellows in the Vase are classed as a second sending off for a player who I do not think even got booked last year (three yellows in 29 appearances), and now he has two red cards.

“The two yellows he got in the Vase game were harsh as well. Maybe it is because he is a big imposing guy but he is not that type of player; I have even been asking him to be more aggressive at times.”

If the four-game ban is to stand, Appleford admits he would be tempted to bring someone in as they look to maintain an impressive start, in contrast to last season.

“It’s funny really as a couple of good strikers have contacted me and if we are facing four games without Joel it could be someone does come in,” he said.

The goalless game at Ely was the Brettsiders’ first draw of the campaign, having won four and lost two to end the weekend in fourth place.

They had been due to host FC Clacton on Tuesday but the game was postponed due to positive Covid-19tests in the Essex side’s camp. Other results saw them drop to fifth.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s away game, against a Walsham side who also struggled last season but have begun this one strongly, with four wins from six to lie sixth, Appleford said: “Of course we aspire to be up and around there but we will both be realistic about the squads and budgets we have got.

“Without a doubt we will both be looking at it as a game we could and should win.”

The game is set to come too early for a return for defenders Kris Rose, Marko Makris and Jemel Fox but Kerrin Lawrence (hamstring) could be in line for a comeback. Walsham lost 4-3 at high-flying Kirkley & Pakefield on Tuesday.