Hadleigh United have promoted departed manager Steve Holder’s coaching team to replace him with Liam Scopes taking up the reins of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club with former captain Ben Elliott as his assistant.

The pair were seen as trusted figures to take on the mantle having previously had an interim spell in charge from November 2022 when Holder was forced to take a break from the dugout due to health reasons.

Scopes and Elliott also took charge of a game towards the end of the recently finished season to cover for Holder while he served a touchline ban.

Hadleigh United have promoted Liam Scopes (centre) to succeed departed manager Steve Holder (right) Picture: Mark Westley

It comes after Holder announced his departure from the club ahead of completing three seasons in charge at the Millfield, the last of which saw them 11th in the table. The Brettsiders had previously finished 15th and ninth since he had stepped up himself to replace Christian Appleford whom he had been serving as a number two for.

It is a first senior managerial position for Scopes who racked up more than 400 appearances as a player for Woodbridge Town and joined Hadleigh as first-team coach in June 2022.

Having also previously had a spell as a player at the club, he left as Holder’s assistant early on during the 2023/24 campaign but returned later in the season.

Ben Elliott (left), who had been serving the club in a player-coach role, has been appointed as Liam Scopes’ assistant at Hadleigh United Picture: Mark Westley

Scopes has also worked for Ipswich Town Foundation as a coached at one of their advanced training centres at both under-9s and U15s age groups.

A club statement on behalf of the Hadleigh United committee read: “Hadleigh United FC is pleased to announce the appointment of a new first-team manager and assistant in Liam Scopes and Ben Elliott.

“Please join us in welcoming them to their new roles and wish them all the best for an enjoyable and successful 2024/25 season.”