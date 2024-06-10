Felixstowe & Walton United have won the race to sign Hadleigh United’s 17-goal wide player Tom Warren.

His new club is one that is well known to the 24-year-old’s family with Tom’s brother Charlie already playing for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division club who lost out promotion to Step 3 via a play-off semi-final defeat last term.

Left-sided specialist Tom, who can operate as a left winger or at left-back, led lower-level Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Hadleigh’s goalscoring charts last season, scoring 17 times from 37 appearances (36 starts).

Wide player Tom Warren scored 17 goals for Hadleigh United in the 2023/24 season Picture: Mark Bullimore

His form for the mid-table Brettsiders saw him win both supporters’ and players’ player end-of-season awards.

It comes following the departure of Hadleigh boss Steve Holder, who was recently replaced by his assistant, Liam Scopes.

Tom Warren told the Seasiders’ media team: “I'm looking forward to a new challenge and I feel like this is the right one.

Tom Warren (right) has left Hadleigh United for higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United to link-up with his brother Charlie Picture: Mark Bullimore

“It's such a good football club to be a part of, I can't wait to get started. I'm really excited for the new season ahead.”

His new manager, Stuart Boardley, revealed Felixstowe had beat off competition from a number of fellow Step 4 clubs to gain his signature.

“Tom is a really exciting prospect, at a good age of 24,” he said.

“He’s done incredibly well at Hadleigh and we’ve managed to sign him ahead of several Step 4 opponents.

“We are really pleased to bring another Warren to the club and hopefully he can progress and nail down a place in the same way as his brother has.

“Tom is an exciting, attacking left-back/midfielder with bags of energy, pace and size so we’re all looking forward to seeing him play.”

Meanwhile, his former manager gave him a glowing endorsement, posting under Felixstowe’s announcement on their X account: “Great signing. You’ve got yourself a fantastic player who will only get better, also a great lad.

“Looking forward to watching Tomo’s progress even more.”