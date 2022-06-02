As they racked up the runs on Saturday afternoon, neither Josh Wells nor his Halstead team-mate Max Chu were aware that they were breaking records.

The pair came together at Star Stile with Halstead wobbling on 21-2, with visiting Wivenhoe Town threatening to skittle them out cheaply.

But what followed was a partnership nobody in attendance will forget in a hurry as Wells and Chu scored 334 runs from only 273 deliveries, taking their side to what proved to be an unassailable 355-2 from 50 overs.

Halstead batsmen Max Chu and Josh Wells with the scoreboard after breaking records. Picture: Roger Cuthbert

And not only was it a club-record partnership, it was also a new best in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

Twenty-seven-year-old Wells, who finished unbeaten on 177 from 135 balls, said: “It was brilliant, but at the time when you’re out there you don’t think about records and we never had any idea we were close.

“To begin with you are just trying to steady things because we came in at 21-2 and it can go one of two ways from there.

Halstead batsmen Max Chu and Josh Wells on their way to breaking records. Picture: Roger Cuthbert

“We wanted to rebuild but Max and I managed to score pretty quickly and kept things ticking over.

“We kept setting targets and once we reached 150 it was about seeing if we could get to 300 – thankfully we got a bit more than that.

“I’ve been at the club since I was seven and it was fantastic to see the reaction of the people watching. There was some people there that had watched the club for years and years and they’d never seen anything like it.”

Wells was also full of praise for his partner at the other end.

Chu (153) is Halstead’s overseas player this season after arriving from his native New Zealand.

And the 22-year-old wicket-keeper has made a big impression, even before last weekend’s heroics.

Wells said: “Max has only been with us six weeks but he’s already been such a good addition.

“It was really nice to share the partnership with him and have somebody down the other end you knew was going to keep the score ticking over. He batted really well.”

Wells and Chu are now first and second in the Division One run-scoring charts, while the 155-run victory over Wivenhoe has kept Halstead top of the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Woolpit (12pm).

“Personally being the top run scorer is not that important to me, but when you have two players up there it normally means the team is doing well,” added Wells.

“We’ve had a good start and I think staying up there has to be the aim now. We’ve got a much stronger side than we’ve had in recent years and so we’d like to be contending.”