Halstead captain Ed Clark has backed his title-winning side to thrive in the end-of-season promotion play-offs beginning this weekend, despite being without influential overseas player Max Chu.

The Kiwi has a been a big hit at Star Stile since joining from his homeland’s first-class outfit Otago Vaults, topping the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One’s batting and fielding charts.

The young wicketkeeper-batsman scored an eye-watering 1,271 runs from his 19 matches (97.77 average), which included five centuries and seven half-centuries. He was also responsible for claiming 35 wickets from behind the stumps, including three stumpings.

Halstead’s Chris Rayner in action on Saturday in their division-ending win at home to Worlignton Picture: Richard Marsham

But having returned to New Zealand ahead of their last two Division One matches, Halstead will have to look to complete their bid for promotion back to the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League without their star man.

However, prior to hosting Norfolk Cricket Alliance winners Fakenham in the sole semi-final on Saturday (11am), skipper Clark feels they have enough strength to cover his absence.

“Max has had a massive influence on the youngsters as a coach and we wanted him to show what he can do on a Saturday and he has gone above and beyond what we expected,” he said.

Halstead captain Ed Clark has been delighted with how the club's season has panned out Picture: Richard Marsham

“But I said to the boys after we won the league in the changing room the best thing for me was everybody in the room has contributed a win to the side whether it be runs, wickets or an important run-out or catch at a key time.

“Across the team I have been really impressed with how everyone has been able to stamp their authority on the game and I have full faith in this team.

“We have definitely benefited from Max’s runs but a lot of the boys have stepped up and since he’s left we’ve continued to win in the last couple of tricky games.”

Halstead, who won the North Essex Cricket League (NECL) T20 in Chu’s last game at the end of last month, go into their play-off semi-final off the back of a 23-run victory over visiting Worlington.

Players and officials observe a minute's silence in memory of the Queen ahead of the game starting at Star Stile on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

Club stalwart Josh Wells carried his bat for 89 in their total of 214-5 in the 45-overs rain-reduced contest while fellow mid-order batter Ryan Vickery ended with 63 from 85 deliveries.

Vickery then took 4-30 with the ball from nine overs as Halstead took the visitors from 162-3 to 191-9 as Worly ran out of overs.

It ensures Halstead go into Saturday’s 50-over clash as they look to take another step towards ending a decade’s absence without Premier League cricket having won their last 20 league matches.

Harry Pritchard bats for Halstead on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

“To go undefeated for 20 games after an opening round defeat, I don’t think we could have really expected do that but it was a lot of good performances and a lot of good character from the boys,” said Clark.

“It’s going to be the same message on Saturday of just worrying about ourselves and if we play how we’ve played all year then we’re good enough to beat anyone.

“It’s now up to us to put in that performance and not worry about the opposition.

“Hopefully we can get through a very tough game on Saturday and then move from there.”

The winners are set to face a trip to Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Premier League runners-up Wisbech Town for a final a week on Saturday with winners Foxton Granta not eligible.